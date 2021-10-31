Medikal is seen by most of his colleagues as a collaborator, not a friend – Arnold

• Medikal must draw life lessons from his arrest, Arnold says

• Arnold agrees with Medikal’s assertion that he has few friends in the showbiz



industry



• Medikal senses disloyalty, lack of support in the showbiz industry



Popular entertainment journalist, Arnold Asamoah Baidoo has established that the fact that most of Medikal’s colleagues deserted him while he was in prison proves that they are indeed not his friends.



He said it could be the case that most of Medikal’s colleagues only regard him as a collaborator and not a friend as he expected.



Arnold’s comments are in reaction to Medikal’s decision to unfollow everyone on social media except some five individuals which include his wife, Fella Makafui, Shatta Wale, Chris Waddle, Bisa K Dei, and Nigerian singer Davido.

Although Medikal’s reasons were unknown, it perhaps was as a result of lessons drawn from his arrest.



It could also be the case that Medikal believes that the five people spared on his Instagram friends list are the ones who stuck with him through thick and thin.



But sharing his two cents on the Medikal's decision, Arnold stated during UTV’s United Showbiz that;



“This is a lesson to him and I hope he learns from it. He needs to understand that most of his colleagues see him as a collaborator and not a friend. Perhaps they are simply vibing with him because of a certain business. This is a big lesson to him.”



Watch the video below



