Medikal knows Sarkodie is too good to be compared to him – Sista Afia declares

Sista Afia has declared Sarkodie as the king of all rappers in Ghana. The artiste believes Sarkodie cannot be compared to anybody.

The ‘Paper’ hitmaker made this statement in an exclusive interview with MzGee on the showbiz segment of TV3 New Day, speaking on the progress of her recent remix of the Sika song featuring Sarkodie. Sista Afia reaffirmed her statement by modern Ghana that Sarkodie remains the best and king of all rappers.



She said, “Of course, he is the best rapper in Ghana. I am not generalizing like he is just the best rapper. But he is the best rapper in Ghana, and it is there, and everybody can confirm that. The other rappers, who is their king? Is like Sarkodie cannot be compared to anybody. He is on his own, he has paid his dues, and he is enjoying his time. You cannot compare Sark to my brother Medikal even though Medikal is good. Sarkodie has already been there before him. And he even gives him that respect, and some I feel like if people are giving him respect. Then who am I not to’

The VGMA nominee performed at the Xperience concert but failed to perform at the Grande program due to unfavourable health conditions. She was hoping to receive the awards for ‘Best International Act’, but unfortunately, it was not her year.



The artiste released the remix of ‘Sika’ featuring Kweku flick and Sarkodie. It has and has garnered high numbers on musical platforms. She is currently on a media tour promoting her drill song to prove to Ghanaians her musical versatility. She urged everyone to support and stream her new release and to expect more hit songs from her.