‘Medikal made a whole song calling me a trophy’ – Sister Derby brags

Sister Derby and her ex-boyfriend, Medikal

Sister Derby has bragged about her unforgettable and unreplaceable spot in her ex-boyfriend, Medikal’s life.

This was in response to a troll who stormed her comment section over her latest LGBTQ post.



Earlier, when Sister Derby shared an LGBTQ song on social media, it sparked fury online.



Tons of netizens condemned the development, while others questioned her decision to force the agenda down the throats of Ghanaians.



A displeased netizen also took to the comment section with concerns, but in a form of a personal attack.



In a bid to hit Sister Derby where it hurt the most, the said individual mocked her over Medikal’s decision to choose Fella Makafui over her.

“Ohk I now understand why this guy left her for another woman,” his comment read.



In response, Sister Derby bragged about still being an essential part of Medikal’s life.



Buttressing her points, she established that Medikal went the extra mile of labeling her a ‘Trophy’ in his new song.



“Yes, and he made a whole song calling me a Trophy.”



Sister Derby and Medikal’s ‘Cold and Trophies’ song

The collaboration between former love birds, Medikal and Sister Deborah is one social media users, as well as music lovers, never saw coming as it took many by surprise.



On Thursday, March 9, Medikal released his much-anticipated song 'Cold and Trophies' which featured Sister Derby.



The duo have since dominated social media conversations and once again made headlines due to their previous bad blood as a result of their messy breakup in 2018.



The 5 minutes and 8 seconds music video highlighted the chemistry between the musicians right from their car ride to the living room scene.



Netizens have also asked questions regarding the marriage status of Medikal and Fella Makafui. To some, the rapper made a wrong move by working with his ex-girlfriend whilst others say it is all part of showbiz.

Checkout the post below:











EB/OGB