Medikal recounts how inmates defecated in front of him in jail

Musician, Medikal

Medikal shares jail experience

He remembers waking up to the smell of excreta



Medikal advises, jail isn’t a place to be



Samuel Adu Frimpong, popularly known as Medikal, has recounted his jail experience; saying it is the worst any human being could have ever imagined.



Medikal took to Twitter to share his prison experience after he was arrested by the Ghana police for brandishing a gun on social media.



Chronicling his experience, Medikal said there is no preferential treatment in jail because one wakes up to see an inmate easing himself in front of the other.

"There is no VIP section in jail, when you wake up to see an inmate taking a shit right before your eyes in the same room with the smell and everything, you will cherish freedom. Be extra careful in this life, no one should end up there, it’s not a place to be!", he tweeted.



A few weeks ago, Medikal was arrested for brandishing a Ruger 9mm handgun on Snapchat. He was subsequently sent to court and was remanded into police custody for five days. After reappearing in court, he was granted bail.



Medikal is expected to reappear in court on December 7, 2021.



