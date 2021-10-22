Medikal remanded: Enough of the photos - Fella shouts at media

Fella Makafui lashed out at the media at the court premises

• Medikal to serve five days in remand

• Rapper was arrested on Thursday, October 21, 2021



• He was put before a court on Friday for brandishing a gun on social media



After appearing in court on Friday, October 21, 2021, for brandishing a gun on social media, rapper Samuel Adu Frimpong - Medikal, was remanded and is supposed to spend five days in police custody.



Similar events preceded Medikal’s arrest. Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale and three others were arrested and remanded for a week for false publication among other things and the media was there to capture and put things in perspective.



When Medikal appeared in court on Friday, the media was again at the court premises to make sure they captured the moment right.



However, the rapper’s wife, Fella Makafui would have none of it as she has been seen on video, lashing out at the media.

Right after the court’s pronouncement Medikal was whisked by police officers into the back seat of a waiting pickup truck and the media personnel clamoured around the car to capture the rapper.



His wife who was around the car to bid her husband goodbye snapped at the media men saying the clicks and struggle to capture her husband was enough.



“It’s enough, what?” was her shout in the Akan language as she went ahead to hand something over to her husband in the car before he was driven off to commence his five-day stay in custody.



Watch video below:



