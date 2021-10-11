Medikal reveals why he loves Fella Makafui

Thrilling patrons at the just ended GMA-UK, celebrity couple Medikal and his wife, Fella Makafui, once again performed at the event.

Fella Makafui, who as usual is noted for ‘stealing shows’ and ‘coming to the party’ whenever her husband mounts the stage did not disappoint when she grabbed the mic and exhibited her rap skills and her splendid dance moves.



Medikal could not hide his joy and love for his wife.



He told patrons at the music awards that his wife is too real and hardworking therefore if you are fortunate to find someone like that who loves you, you have to do the needful by loving her back.

Watch the video below:



