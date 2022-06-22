Medikal's US visa application bounced over 2021 gun incident

Medikal with his confiscated gun

Medikal pleads guilty in court

Medikal denied US visa over gun incident



Medikal charged with the unlawful display of firearms



Ghanaian rapper, Samuel Adu Frimpong, popularly known as Medikal has reportedly been denied a United States visa.



According to GhanaWeb sources, the rapper was bounced on Tuesday, June 21, 2022; after he had attended an interview at the US Embassy in Accra.



Our source confirmed that the decision to bounce him was linked to a gun brandishing incident over which he was convicted earlier this year.

Medikal, dressed in a black hoodie with face mask, is said to have arrived at the embassy at about 7.30am, he accessed the facility and in the space of an hour, he knew his fate.



Reports indicate that Medikal's label mate Armani too was bounced.



Medikal had a brief exchange with fellow artiste, Sarkodie, who was also at the premises with his wife and daughter for the same purpose.



Sarkodie and his family, who were at the Embassy's immigration section (American Citizens Service/ACS), according to our sources, were granted visas.



Medikal convicted for public display of arms

In September 2021, Medikal displayed a rugger 9mm pistol in his car without an excuse. He subsequently posted a video of the arm on Instagram, which video went viral and led to his arrest on October 21, 2021.



He was remanded in prison custody for five days after which he was granted a bail worth GH¢100,000 with one surety.



In February 2022, an Accra Circuit Court convicted him for the unlawful public display of arms.



Medikal was convicted after amending his plea from not guilt to guilty of the charge.



The court presided over by His Honour Emmanuel Essandoh, subsequently sentenced the ‘La hustle’ hitmaker to 300 penalty units, which amounts to GH₵3,600. In default, he will serve nine months in prison.