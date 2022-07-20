2
Medikal spotted with Jaden Smith in America

Medikal And Jaden Chilling Medikal and Jaden chit-chat

Wed, 20 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Medikal leaves the shores of Ghana

Medikal shares a hug and laughs Jaden Smith

Medikal captured living lavishly

Samuel Adu Frimpong, popularly known as Medikal, has been spotted in a viral video sharing laughs and hugs with American rapper and actor, Jayden Smith, on the streets of America.

In a video spotted on the 'Stubborn Academy’ artiste’s Instagram story, he was spotted with a group of friends living the Hollywood lifestyle, cruising in a Range Rover and a private Benz bus usually allocated to A-Listers.

He was also captured chit-chatting with the son of Will and Jada, Jaden Smith.

The two artistes were spotted sharing a good time as though they had been acquainted for years.

During the meeting, Medikal didn't downplay his fashion style as he wore a pair of black leather pants and a T-shirt to complement his look.

Jaden on the other hand, casually wore a blue and red jersey and baggy blue jeans.

While their meeting has been speculated to soon bring about a possible collaboration by social media users, Medikal hasn't breathed a word or given any hints about his visit to America or how Jaden fits into his puzzle.

ADA/BOG

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
