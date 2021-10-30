Medikal trims friends list, unfollows almost everyone on Instagram

Ghanaian rapper, Medikal

• Medikal currently follows only five people on Instagram

• Medikal’s circle of friends decreases in size



• Medikal senses disloyalty, lack of support in the showbiz industry



Ghanaian rapper, Medikal has unfollowed everyone on Instagram except some five individuals which includes his wife, Fella Makafui, Shatta Wale, Chris Waddle, Bisa K Dei and Nigerian singer Davido.



Although his reasons are unknown, it perhaps might be as a result of lessons drawn from his arrest.



It can be recalled that during Medikal and Shatta Wale’s arrest, Fella Makafui established that just few people supported her.

“This life, you just have to understand the percentage of people wey really dey for you be 10 %!! The 90% be noise,” she earlier stated on Twitter.



Perhaps, her husband, Medikal shares in the same assertion, and that have somewhat necessitated his intention to trim his friends list.



It could also be the case that Medikal believes that the five people spared on his Instagram friends list are the ones who truly deserves his loyalty.



Meanwhile, ever since Medikal, Shatta Wale, and his three other accomplices were granted bail, the bond between them appears tighter.



This is because they are mostly seen hanging out at each other homes and using phrases like ‘Deeper than blood’.

Watch the posts below











