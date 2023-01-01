Meek Mill’s meeting with Akufo-Addo stirs interesting reactions online

American rapper, Meek Mill

Netizens have reacted to viral pictures and videos of Meek Mill’s visit to president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee house in Accra.

The American rapper and his entourage paid a courtesy call on the president after the latter’s daughter reportedly set up a meeting between them.



But it appears this development has stirred a series of concerns among netizens who labeled it as totally unnecessary.



Scores of individuals have bemoaned the incessant hosting of foreign celebrities at the Jubilee House, which according to them, is fast becoming a trend.



In recent times, social media has witnessed a host of Hollywood celebrities and entertainers across the globe trooping in and out of the Jubilee House during visits.

Years back, the likes of Boris Kudjoe, Chance the Rapper, Vic Mensa, Jammie Fox, Davido and many others, as part of the Year of Return initiative, had the opportunity to meet and take pictures with the president.



But analyzing the development, netizens have lamented how the president has become more easily accessible to foreign entertainers than even those in his country.



In the case of Meek Mill, he has been lambasted for getting too cozy with the president and the disregard for protocol during his visit.



This was after he was spotted posing behind the podium where the president usually stands to address the public.

“The presidential seat is becoming a joke.. like how can the highest seat in the country be easily accessible by anyone, u can be a felon and just the fact that u r a celebrity u get access .. Ghana is a joke,” a social media user wrote.



“Which of our artist in USA went to meet and greet Baiden? Let alone stand at their presidential pulpit? But they expect us to park when the president is passing…. Look at how they dressed up sef. Gh di3 tweakai nkoso country paaa gyaane gyaane country,” said another.



EB/AS