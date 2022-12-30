0
Menu
Entertainment

Meek Mill’s phone stolen in Accra

Meek Mill Ghana.png Meek Mill announced that thieves made away with his phone during a concert in Accra

Fri, 30 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

American rapper, Meek Mill, has reportedly been robbed of his mobile device prior to his performance on the second day of the Afro Nation concert in Accra.

This was disclosed on the rapper’s Instagram story where he lamented bitterly about the ordeal while entreating the perpetrators to return his phone.

“They pick pocketed me for my phone. SMH. Bring that jawn back if you got it!!” Meek Mill wrote on his Instagram at about 1 am on December 29, 2022.

Multiple videos that went viral on the internet, captured the rapper in the midst of a large number of street boys who swamped him with their motorbikes before his phone got stolen.

However, the development has attracted a series of interesting comments from social media users.

While some have commiserated with the rapper, others have lambasted him for what they described as carelessly vibing with street boys who are noted for such crimes.

Read the post below:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Zionfelix.com (@zionfelixdotcom)



EB/WA
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
How 2022 proved Vice President Bawumia’s economic theories right
Hopeson Adorye's cryptic post after Bawumia's visit
Justin Kodua issues stern warning to Abronye over media rants
Social media users ‘dissect’ Sammy Gyamfi’s marriage ceremony
Hannah Bissiw scolds ex-NPP MP
Adiza Osman: The National Chief Imam’s wife details how she met him
Has Russian Embassy in Accra indirectly responded to Akufo-Addo
The biggest photography library in Africa opens in Accra
I have seen my son only once in the last four years’ - Hannah Bissiw laments
Here are all NDC's General Secretaries since 1992