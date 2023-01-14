Sat, 14 Jan 2023 Source: myxyzonline.com
Many people are expressing divided opinion on social media after American rapper, Meek Mill, who recently paid a visit to Ghana released a music video he shot inside the seat of government.
Meek Mill was billed to perform at the Afrochella event in Accra and was later spotted with the President at the Jubilee House together with Akufo-Addo’s daughter who is the Chief Executive Officer at the Creative Arts Council.
Watch Rex Omar’s submission below;
Source: myxyzonline.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Related Articles:
- Meek Mill saga: Jubilee House not tourist site to be used for music video – Rex Omar
- Sa-ad Iddrisu condemns Ahiagbah’s response on Meek Mill
- Meek Mill saga an embarrassment to Akufo-Addo, Ghana – Anyidoho booms
- GhanaWeb Factcheck: It is NOT TRUE that Meek Mill used Akufo-Addo's lectern
- Meek Mill has apolosiged, let’s move on – Jubilee House’s Diaspora Office
- Read all related articles