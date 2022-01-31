Meet Angela List, the mining magnate who saved veteran actress Kumiwaa's life

Maame Kumiwaa being interviewed by MzGee

Source: Steve Andoh, Contributor

Things can happen in life where you’ll suddenly find yourself at the downside of hope. It could be the loss of someone or something dear to you, a circumstance that is too much to bear, a phase where you’ve got stuck and can’t see any path forward, a feeling that you are all by yourself, or a total loss of interest in living.

This is the story of one of Ghana's popular veteran actresses, Naomi Kumiwaa Banaffoe known in movies as Maame Kumiwaa.



Just when she was recovering from the traumatic experience of languishing for a whole year in jail in the USA for drug trafficking, after a parcel of cocaine was deposited in her travelling bag ostensibly by some people who contacted her about a movie shoot in the USA and made travelling arrangements for her, tragedy struck again as she was afflicted by an ailment that left her immobile with a gangrene in one of her legs.



It all started after a fall when she visited her hometown. It then escalated into a discoloured skin, severe pain followed by numbness and foul discharge. The fear was that without immediate medical care, not only will she lose the leg; she might die from this strange condition.



Unable to afford medical care in the hospital, she pitched camp with a traditional healer whose bill she could not even afford.

When she felt all was lost, she got a visit from media personality MzGee and even in her dire state, was unwilling to cry for help for fear of being abused.



But when MzGee aired that story. God, who works in mysterious ways, sent an angel to her rescue. This apparent angel in human form is Angela Diala List.



Angela List is the Chief Executive of Nguvu Holdings, a group of mining companies in West Africa. Prior to this, she was the Executive Director of the BCM Group, a group of mining contracting companies, in charge of Finance and Administration. She also worked as an auditor with KPMG.



She schooled at Accra Girls and University of Ghana Business School. She also holds two masters from the University of Manchester in the UK and Harvard University.