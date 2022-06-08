Meet Asiedu Mends, the guy helping brands on Twitter

Fiifi Asiedu Mends

Fiifi Asiedu Mends is a Ghanaian Social media Influencer born on August 11, 2000. He has been very influential and has made his mark on social media, particularly Twitter.

Asiedu Mends had his primary education at the St. Andrews Junior high school from where he proceeded to the St. Thomas Aquinas Senior high school where he pursued a program in General arts.



Currently, he is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology and information studies at the University of Ghana.



His contribution and presence on social media, especially TWITTER, have helped many brands attain their peak by being able to gain access to a diverse clientele.



Additionally, he has been an influencer for several projects such as soliciting funds for the sick and less privileged people in society who share their grievances.



Being a vibrant and successful social media influencer/promoter, Asiedu has been featured on several traditional media to share and educate the youth on the importance of social media.

On Media General’s 3FM, He was involved in a discussion about SOCIAL MEDIA AND POLITICS. Other media houses include Joy Sports (FIFA competition), Asaase Radio (social media life), Adoa tv ( host of a morning show), Ghone TV (Unwind).



Asiedu Mends is currently the Brand Ambassador for Jumia Ghana and has worked with prominent companies like Pepsodent Ghana, Dstv,Perk biscuits,Betway, MyBetAfrica, Soccabet, Cedibet, Stanbic Bank, UBA Bank, First Atlantic Bank, Absa,ECOBANK,Jumia, Nivea, KFC Ghana, ChickenInn Ghana, PizzaInn Ghana, Dettol , Samsung Ghana, Promasidor Ghana Limited, Maggi, Smash Ghana, Bolt, Milo Ghana, Enterprise insurance, Shell, Cocoa Board, Move Secure, Legon Cities Radio , Belfast Ghana and also radio personalities and musicians like Nana Aba Anamoah, Serwaa Amihere, Sarkodie, King Promise, Kojo Cue, Donzy, Fameye, Okese 1, Amerado, Dj Vyrusky, Efya, Cina Soul.



Through his massive influence on social media, Asiedu Mends helped in functioning causes like “the young lady needed funds for surgery campaign” led by Nana Aba Anamoah and Serwaa Amihere. His social media presence has made him one of the top influencers in this country and with the brands that he has worked with, I can say he’s one the best in this game.



Through social media, Asiedu Mends has been able to bring businesses to light, he has been able to help brands reach a certain level of audience and also making him one of the best Twitter influencers we have in this country. His last project (#whofeatureskuamiEugene) had likes of media gurus talk about it and also been discussed on some entertainment show in the country. This project made a big deal on social media where he had up and coming artiste showcasing their talent and then had one person get a feature from the Rockstar Himself Kuami Eugene, the project would be out very soon. This has made Asiedu Mends to be seen as one of the most prominent people on Twitter.



Asiedu Mends also played an important role on J’Mapelle, a song by Darkovibes and also Black Sherif’s Kwaku the traveller which is making several waves on the internet now. Asiedu Mends is the best person for any project you’re coming up with and he’s ready to give his A-game to it.