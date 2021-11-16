Meet Cecilia Marfo’s eldest daughter who is a professional keyboardist

Gospel singer, Cecilia Marfo and her daughter Praise (R)

Cecilia Marfo flaunts her talented daughter

Cecilia Marfo discloses the circumstances surrounding her daughter’s birth



Meet Cecilia Marfo’s daughter who dresses like her



Popular gospel singer, Cecilia Marfo has flaunted her eldest child who also doubles as an instrumentalist.



Adorned in a white gown matched with a white headgear just as her mother, Praise is the eldest among six children.



Stating the circumstances surrounding her birth, Cecilia Marfo in an interview with AdomTV monitored by GhanaWeb said;

“That’s my eldest child. She is called praise. I dreamt I had given birth to her before she was born. Her name was given to me in a dream. While pregnant with her, I saw her in my dream as a baby with a full set of teeth and singing praises to God. That same day I gave birth to her."



Cecilia Marfo stated that her daughter adopted her piano playing skills from her father added that she is the chief instrumentalist in her church.



“She likes to play keyboard because her father plays one too. She plays a lot of instruments including the guitar. Also, she is a fast learner.”



