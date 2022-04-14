Meet Chavis Wayne, the investor who has sued Black Sherif

Rapper Black Sherif and Chavis Wayne

Black Sherif sued by investor

Chavis Wayne wants court to inhibit Black Sherif from performing



Blacko terminates contract with his investor



Shadrach Agyei Owusu, popularly known as Chavis Wayne has been the subject of conversation following his suit against Black Sherif.



The young Ghanaian rapper, real name Mohammed Ismail Sherif Kweku Frimpong, has been sued by his former investor/financier, Snap Chavis Wayne, for 'unlawfully' exiting his record label.



The award-winning rapper whilst under his old label signed a distribution deal with EMPIRE Entertainment, a foreign-based organisation - a development that triggered accusations of ingratitude. Blacko, according to, Chavis Consult, signed the deal without their consent. A representative from Chavis Consult, Kwaku Kristo argued that the company had a 360 deal with Blacko hence, needed their consent before singing the deal.

Weeks after the back and forth, Chavis has sued Black Sherif over an alleged breach of contract.



In the writ of summons sighted by GhanaWeb, Chavis is seeking a restraining order to inhibit Black Sherif from performing at events or taking money from organizers and promoters without his knowledge.



On the other hand, the road manager of Black Sherif, Madonna, has claimed that Chavis was only a company friend.



“Snap was a financier. His job was to bring in the money for us to do the job. However, he came in after Second Sermon. In fact, we were already doing the job before he came. We didn’t even know him before the single was released,” Madonna said in an interview on Hitz FM.



In a letter dated April 8, 2022, Black Sherif through his lawyers officially wrote to Chavis to terminate his contract.

