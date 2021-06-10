Meet DJ Mac, the host of Hot Palaver Show on KYSFM

Host of Hot Palaver Show on KYSFM, DJ Mac

Source: Nana Yaw Wiredu, Contributor

KYSFM which has the mission of using radio to bring education and development to the community in which we operate has its flagship show called Hot Palava hosted by DJ Mac.

Celebrated philanthropist Kossi Azoumaro, known in the entertainment industry as DJ Mac, who has influence of two nations, Ghana and Togo, uses the flagship Hot Palaver show to discusses pertinent issues and conversations that affects these countries in hopes of boosting the culture of the people of Togo and Ghana.



In talking about himself, Kossi Azoumaro - MS, CISA, CISSP, GCIH, CEH, AWS Certified Solutions Architect mentioned that he is a Cyber Security Engineer with over 15 years of experience and specialized in areas such as Penetration Testing, Cyber Security, Information Assurance (IA), Security Control Assessment (SCA), Security Assessment & Authorization (SA&A), and Network Security.



He is a Certiﬁed Information System Security Professional (CISSP) via the ISC2, Certiﬁed Ethical Hacker (CEH) via EC Council, Certiﬁed Information Security Auditor (CISA) via ISACA, AWS Certified Solutions Architect and possesses a Certiﬁcate in GAIC Certiﬁed Incident Handler via SANS. His educational background includes a Bachelor of Science (BS) in Economics and a Master of Science in Information Assurance.



In addition, Kossi Azoumaro owns two cybersecurity companies and actively involved in providing cybersecurity training around the world.



According to the IT Guru who now runs his online shows as a hobby and also as his little contribution to the growth of the media industry back home, he was looking out for ways he could support his "fellow" practitioners in the Volta Region since the Covid-19 came and since he cannot support every single person working in the industry, he decided to throw a challenge which will help in selecting a few deserving persons to merit cushioning.

The weekly Friday show is a new initiative by the United States of America based professional Disk Jockey and Cyber Security Engineer Kossi Azoumaro, known in the entertainment industry as DJ Mac. Hot Palaver run concurrently with the "Weekend Vibe Show", and " DJ MAC TALK SHOW”, all hosted by DJ Mac on KYSFM.



Heavily influenced by the Togolese and Ghanaian culture, the Hot Palaver show is in French and English language, serving listeners from these two nations.



The debut episode of the Hot Palaver show saw the controversial musician cum radio presenter Blakk Rasta as its first guest. Just as the focus of the show, their conversation centered on the current happenings in Ghana. The socioeconomic issues, political issues, the judicial system, the recent supreme court hearing of the 2020 election disputes and the judgement that was passed, and the LGBTQ+ controversy.



Within the last 25 years, DJ MAC worked at Radio Lomé, Volta Premier FM in Ho, Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) in Tamale before relocating to the USA. He also holds a Professional Certificate in Computer Systems Security and has worked for the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the US government and owns a cybersecurity company TeksPros.