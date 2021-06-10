Meet DJ Mac, the host of Hot Palaver Show on KYSMFM

Host of Hot Palaver Show on KYSMFM, DJ Mac

KYSMFM, which has the mission of using radio to bring education and development to the community in which we operate, has its flagship show called Hot Palava hosted by DJ Mac.

Celebrated philanthropist Kossi Azoumaro, known in the entertainment industry as DJ Mac, who has influence of two nations, Ghana and Togo, uses the flagship Hot Palaver show to discusses pertinent issues and conversations that affects these countries in hopes of boosting the culture of the people of Togo and Ghana.



In talking about himself, DJ Mac mentioned that he holds a Professional Certificate in Computer Systems Security and has worked for the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the US government and owns a cyber security company TeksPros.



According to the IT Guru who now runs his online shows as a hobby and also as his little contribution to the growth of the media industry back home, he was looking out for ways he could support his "fellow" practitioners in the Volta Region since the COVID-19 came and since he cannot support every single person working in the industry, he decided to throw a challenge which will help in selecting a few deserving persons to merit cushioning.



The debut episode of the Hot Palaver show saw the controversial musician cum radio presenter Blakk Rasta as its first guest. Just as the focus of the show, their conversation centered on the current happenings in Ghana. The socio economic issues, political issues, the judicial system, the recent supreme court hearing of the 2020 election disputes and the judgement that was passed, and the LGBTQ+ controversy.



Click on the link below to check out the maiden edition of the Hot Palaver show with DJ Mac:



https://www.facebook.com/KYSFM/videos/1244044336010076/