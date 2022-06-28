Meet Damien Agyemang, the only child of Jackie Appiah

Jackie Appiah's son, Damien Agyemang with actress' manager

Damien Agyemang is the only son and child of famous Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah. Damien was born on 13 October 2005. Like her mother, the youngster is a Canadian-born Ghanaian, GhanaWeb has learnt.

He is the son of Peter Agyemang, a wealthy business mogul and a former husband of Jackie Appiah. Damien’s birth was surrounded by numerous controversies. Key among such controversies was the claim that he was the son of former soccer player and now president of Liberia, George Weah.



This was so because before and at the time of his birth, the seasoned actress and the Liberia president had a great relationship. In fact, the duo are still good friends.



Their closeness and friendship made fans assume they were in a love relationship. Both parties have made it clear that they are just friends.



Reacting to rumours that her son, Damien, is George Weah’s, Jackie Appiah in an Instagram post described the claims as laughable.



According to her, Damien is the son of her ex-husband, Peter Agyemang.



In four months, Damien Agyemang would be 17 years old.

Check out these photos of him that show his transformation from childhood to young adulthood.



Damien Agyemang and movie producer, Samira Yakubu







Damien Agyemang and actor, Kwadwo Nkansa LilWin







Damien Agyemang flexing with his mother's Mercedes Benz