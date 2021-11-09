Meet Fire, the woman behind Cecilia Marfo's viral video

• Cecilia Marfo has gone viral on social media

• A clip of her singing in Engish has generated humour among fans



• The person behind the video has also been discovered



A clip of gospel musician, Cecilia Marfo, singing a song in English has gone viral as she was heard 'battling' with the lyrics of popular song, 'What Shall I Say Unto The Lord'.



The highlight of the clip was a name she mentioned, Fire.



She was heard instructing someone to step back and shake one leg as she ministers. The said video has gone viral with users on TikTok mimicking her.



It didn't take long for the singer to show the face of Fire, who happens to be a woman assisting Cecilia Marfo to propagate the word of God.

Mama Cecilia, as she is called by friends and colleagues in the music industry, doubles as a preacher.



Her live worship on social media is gradually accumulating numbers not just because of the message but also the humour she creates whiles struggling to sing in the English language.



Watch the video below:







