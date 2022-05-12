1
Meet Ghana's bikini queens who turn heads

GH BIKINI SLAYERS Ghana's bikini slayers

Thu, 12 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

If you've got it, flaunt it! This is exactly what some female entertainment personalities with banging bodies have been doing in bikinis.

These celebrities with the hottest bikini bodies frequently display their model size bodies in swimwear that comes in monokini, microkini or bando.

Actresses Efia Odo, Nikki Samonas, Sandra Ankobea, Yvonne Nelson; singers Sister Deborah and Fantana are the hotties when it comes to rocking bikinis.

They do it best when it comes to posing at the beach, poolside or just a bikini shoot and of course fans droll over it.

Efia from time to time graces the gram with her jaw-dropping bikini despite the backlash for showing too much skin.

Meet Ghana's bikini slayers

Efia Odo





Sister Deborah



Fantana





Sandra Ankobiah





Nikki Samonas



Yvonne Nelson



