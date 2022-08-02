Meet Hajia Fuuta, the voice behind 'Subhan'Allah sanou, Nana kafra'

Hajia Hawah Fuuta

A Ghanaian Muslim woman who became a social media sensation over a viral video that captured her using the popular phrase 'Subhan'Allah sanou, Nana kafra" has detailed what led to that recording.

'Subhan'Allah sanou, Nana kafra" is translated in English as 'Glory to God, sorry, Nana, sorry."



According to Hajia Hawah Fuuta, her household had bought a cow during the festive period to slaughter, but the animal was so strong that it kicked one of the men (Nana) who was transporting it to the abattoir.



Speaking in an interview on a YouTube channel, Mam Online, she credited actress Afia Schwarzenegger for making the video viral.



Afia was among the first people to share it on their social media platforms.

Soon after this, other social media users across Africa fell in love with the audio and started using it in their funny skits. Unfortunately, some people claimed ownership of the audio after it went viral.



"I was recording a video and before I knew it, the cow had hit Nana with its legs straight to the ground. I immediately shouted 'Subhan'Allah sanou, Nana kafra'. At that time, a young lady standing beside me also shouted 'the animal is so strong'. That video was recorded about three to four years," Hajia Faatu disclosed in an interview sighted by GhanaWeb.



See the video below:



