Meet Kojo Jones’s mother who is a Reverend Minister

Reverend Gifty Lamptey, Kojo Jones's mother

Kojo Jones's wedding becomes a subject for discussion

Reverend Gifty runs a multimillion-dollar company



Mother of Kojo Jones blesses son's marriage at her church



Everyone may know the Ghanaian real estate mogul and CEO of Empire Domus, Emmanuel Kojo Jones, who shook social media with the display of wealth and class on his engagement and wedding day but how well is his mother known?



On March 10, 2022, the real estate mogul visited the Redemption Chapel with his wife, Rachel Jones, to give thanks to God for a successful marriage ceremony.

It has emerged that the person who blessed the couple at their thanksgiving was his mother, Rev. Dr Gifty Lamptey.



Reverend Gifty Lamptey, according to a report shared by the Center for Economic and Leadership Development, is a businesswoman and a philanthropist.



She is the CEO of Sidalco Group of Companies, the mother company of other successful subsidiaries including Dominion International Petroleum Ltd, Sidalco Construction and Roads Ltd, DEL Estates and Empire Concretes Ltd.



She is a Bulk Oil Trader who privately owns 45,000 metric tonnes of fully automated storage and loading gantry in the heavy industrial area of Tema, on a 16.7-acre land.

She also took great initiative to venture into the concrete batch plant business with Empire Concretes, where clients receive the benefit of the full spectrum of the company’s combined experience and expertise in the industry, satisfying and supporting the growing building and construction industry with supreme quality ready-mix concrete.



Background



Reverend Gifty completed her high school education in 1984 at Keta Secondary School, continuing to Ho Polytechnic in 1985 where she took courses in Advanced Catering and Institutional Management qualifying with an HCIM in 1988.



She worked with Ambassador Hotel the same year as one in charge of catering services. Her interest and passion for food saw her enter the food processing business in 1990, later expanding with exports such as mushroom, papaya and pineapple to international markets.

That same year, she started Gemanuel, a civil and building construction business diversifying into agro-processing that saw the birth of Sidalco Ltd with her late husband, Hon. David Lamptey.



She holds a B. A (Hons) in Christian Psychology and a Masters Degree from Dayspring University, USA.



She was awarded an honorary doctorate degree in Divinity in August 2014; all from the same institution for her leadership in a male-dominated business environment and her passion for excellence in all her field of endeavour including the Christian Ministry.



Rev Dr Gifty Lamptey is blessed with three (3) children and is an avid reader and a lover of music.

Networth



Various websites have given different figures of what she is worth. What stands out mainly in many reports is that she is tantamount to $135 million.



