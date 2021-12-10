Meet Lilwin's 'curvy' wife and children

Actor Kwadwo Nkansah LilWin and family

Celebrated comic actor, Kwadwo Nkansah LilWin has sent his love to his wife and children who are currently outside the country.



On Friday, December 10, LilWin, took to his Instagram page to flaunt his beautiful family.



Judging from the videos and photos, the wife and children of the award-winning actor are based abroad.



One of the videos captured his younger son playing outside in the snow.

A separate post also showed the latest addition to his family, twins. Kwadwo Nkansah's wife was pictured proudly holding one of the twins outside their home.



Fans and his colleagues have congratulated the couple after LilWin made it public that they have welcomed twins.



He wrote that Gods grace has been sufficient unto him. He again shared an old family portrait where he called out persons who are speculating the true identity of the woman and children on his Instagram page.



"Hmm Asem ooo Ghana, why always Me, Akeka akeka, I have posted my wife and son and people are like she’s not the one…Na 3y3 hwan …seisei paa meny3 de3n …I can’t think far," the actor wrote.



