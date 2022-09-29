0
Meet Oouu Divimba, the African Rihanna

Oouu Divimba Singer, Oouu Divimba

Thu, 29 Sep 2022

African music has been on a meteoric rise for the past few years and Oouu Divimba is certainly an artist to watch out for.

Originally from Congo but living in Halifax, Canada, her story as a young African refugee with big dreams to inspire young girls around the world has connected her to a Ghanaian producer and singer, Samuel G.

Samuel G has produced for a number of international artists around Asia, Europe, and North America.

Oouu Divimba has developed a unique sound by combing her culture and heritage with that of Samuel G and that has birthed a beautiful EP.

She cites Rihanna as her role model because of her music and entrepreneurial spirit.

Oouu Divimba wishes to reach the highest attainable heights in the business and inspire young girls around the world that if they dream and work hard, their dreams will never be too big.

