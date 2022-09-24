Meet Shakez: The DJ who is flying high the Sierra Leonean flag

DJ Shakez

Source: Ebo Safo, Contributor

The continuous expansion of the music space has created various avenues and platforms for people to explore their creative talent and create brands.

Disc jockeying is an integral component of the music or entertainment regime and UK-born Sierra Leonean DJ Celestino Oladipo Mahib is one of a handful of African DJs making waves in Europe.



Celestino Oladipo Mahib was born in October 1988, popularly known by his stage name Shakez. As a music lover, he started learning how to DJ while he was pursuing a degree in business and law.



He describes himself as a very professional and dedicated person who strives to make the best out of whatever situation he faces. His ability to juggle between the business and music world has gained him lots of respect and recognition.



Although DJ Shakez is based in the UK, he never fails to carry the Sierra Leone flag at any of his performances. He believes a lot of young people in Sierra Leone look up to him and it is his duty to be a better person so as to inspire the youth.



He has been able to work on a lot of international platforms in his short time as a DJ. One of his biggest moments to him as a DJ was being able to play for American superstar Snoop Dog.



“I will never forget the time I actually Dj and warmed up for Snoop Dog in Manchester”, Shakez said.

Shakez advised young and upcoming creatives in the industry to work hard and invest in what they do.



“Love what you do, do what you love, and you will not have to work a single day of your life. Because your profession will be your hobby”, Shakez added



He has a buzzing social media presence. Follow @IamShakez on all social media platforms (YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram) for intriguing content he shares with his fans. Do not be left out!