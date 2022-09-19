0
Meet Shatta Bandle's wife

Shatta Bundle Wife 89 Shatta Bundle marries mother of his child Photo credit: Bilal Studios

Mon, 19 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Social media sensation, Firdaus Iddrisu, known chiefly as Shatta Bandle over the weekend tied the knot with the mother of his newborn son just weeks after she gave birth.

Not much is known about the woman who tied the knot with Shatta Bandle, but according to reports, they have been together for quite something now.

The wedding was attended by family and close friends of the latest Muslim couple. In videos making rounds on social media, Mr and Mrs Iddrusu were sprayed with money at their traditional wedding.

Bandle's wife has received several congratulatory messages for finding love in the eyes of the self-acclaimed African billionaire.

Photos from their wedding captured the new bride wearing a broad smile in her well-tailored traditional gowns.

Typical of a Muslim bride, she had about three different outfit changes for her wedding with Shatta Bandle.

Check out photos of the bride below:











OPD/BB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Evra incurs wrath of fans after describing Arsenal as babies among big teams
