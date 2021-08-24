Meet Tom D’Frick; the musician ready to take Hip-hop in Ghana to a new level

Ghanaian rapper, Tom D’Frick

Born Barclain Oridge Samuel McTrinity Abusah, Tom D’Frick is a renowned musician who also doubles as an entrepreneur.

He had his senior high school education at Sonrise Christian High School, however, he didn’t complete his senior high school education there as he got transferred to Ave SHS where he finally bagged his WASSCE certificate.



His music career started at a young age as he was exposed to all genres of music by his mum and dad since they listened to all genres of music.



Currently, he is the Volta Music Awards Hip-hop Song of the year Winner for 2020. He won the award with his Truth His TRUTH which s one of the biggest songs in the region and it features another talented musician, Fyah Krew.

His recognition in the Ghanaian music industry grew after the release of his tracks Fella Freestyle, Truth, 89, The Cypher, and Debaters.



Other tracks he has under his belt are Ovorvorm which features award winning Kelvyn Boy, Die, Ayoo, Cold World, and La Read. Due to his versatility, Ghanaians should definitely watch out for him as he will be at the top within a short time.