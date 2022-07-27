Meet Tracey Boakye's husband-to-be

Actress Tracey Boakye and her man

Actress Tracey Boakye is finally off the market!

The popular movie producer is set to tie the knot with her sweetheart, Frank Badu Ntiamoah, a young and fine gentleman whom she has kept a secret all this while.



On Tuesday morning, her confidant and member of the 'Mafia Gang', Afia Schwarzenegger, published the pre-wedding photos of Tracey and her man.



She congratulated her and also welcomed the man she described as her son-in-law.



"Let me officially introduce you to my son-in-law #Francey22. Congratulations Piesie @tracey_boakye," read the caption of the post sighted by GhanaWeb.



Afia, however, deleted the photos a few minutes after they were released.

As earlier reported, the actress held a black-themed bachelorette party on July 26 ahead of her big wedding, which is expected to take place in Kumasi.



PDO/BOG