Meet US born Ghanaian software engineer, Afrobeats artiste, Efua

Svtv 3453 DJ Nyaami in a photo collage with Georgia Peters

Mon, 2 May 2022

Georgia Peters is a Ghanaian software engineer and artiste born in the United States who gives her fans a little insight into combining her career and her passion.

In an interview on SVTV Africa, Georgia Peters known in the entertainment circles as Efua disclosed that she wanted to pursue a career in Public Policy and Vocal Performance. However, her sister encouraged her to switch careers.

The 24-year-old stated that software engineering was a more stable career as compared to Public Policy. She described the latter as “fragile.”

“For me, I needed a job that was secure to the point where I can make my music consistently and build my brand until my music can support me fully,” she told DJ Nyaami.

According to Efua, her decision to switch careers came after a huge disappointment in her previous career path.

“I applied to graduate school. I planned to go to graduate school, finish, and be in the Public Policy field, but I didn’t get in. At the time, it felt so painful but it is the biggest blessing that I can think of right now,” she added.

Efua mentioned that her current job has made music a lot easier for her because “I work from home.”

Speaking on her music and artistes she would love to work with, Efua mentioned KiDi and Kuami Eugene. According to her, they have made African music more diversifying than it used to be.

