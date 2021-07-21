Meet Winnie Ahupa; the fashion designer creating fashion out of waste

Fashion designer, Winnie Ahupa

Nigerian fashion industry professional, Winnie Ahupa, is one of the few if not the only fashion designer, creating fashionable items out of waste.

The fashion enthusiast says the idea to create something out of waste stems from her passion about climate change and waste management.



According to her, while many choose to dispose waste instead of recycling them, she sees an opportunity in the recycling of waste which she believes will have a positive impact on the environment.



Speaking to Y107.9FM’s Kojo Manuel on the 'Dryve of Your Lyfe' show, Winnie explained: “I always like to experiment and I am always passionate about fashion so I realized that when it comes to waste, fashion is one of the industries that contributes to waste in the world and I had it in mind that I don’t have to be one of the persons who contribute to waste.



We are in such a consumerism world that people just want to use and use that they don’t even want to recycle. They just want to use and dispose and it is affecting our world in a way that we don’t even understand.”

She admitted that adapting to a new way of working where she had to reuse stuff was difficult. But she was determined to do that.



“So instead of using yarn for maybe a bag, I will probably use plastic but because I like to experiment anything that comes to mind, I just try it out and if it works it's fine but if it doesn’t we move on to the next,” she added.



Winnie Ahupa is a result-oriented fashion industry professional with diverse expertise in content creation, brand consultancy, creative research and development. She deploys her skills through working towards the innovation, introduction, and improvement of fashion products and processes for sustainability.



She has extensive researched knowledge of circular economy, textiles and prints, colours and seasons as applicable to the fashion industry.