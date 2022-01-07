Meet Yvonne Okoro’s ‘ever radiant’ 60-year-old mother

Yvonne Okoro's mother celebrated her 60th birthday during the Christmas season

Popular Ghanaian actress Yvonne Okoro has shared stunning photos and videos of her young-looking mother who has just turned 60 years.



In one of the pictures, Yvonne’s beautiful mother was adorned in a white laced puffy shoulder outfit with a purple purse to match.



She also rocked a neatly laid pony-frontal hairstyle and her make-up was totally on fleek.



It appeared the pictures and videos were from a plush birthday party held to celebrate Yvonne’s mother who rocked three beautiful outfits during the event.

Asides from the all-white outfit, the actress’s 60-year-old bubbly mother was also captured in a golden laced gown and another green laced fur outfit.



Not forgetting the striking resemblance between the actress and her mother.



Dancehall artiste, Samini was also spotted performing at Yvonne Okoro’s mother’s birthday party in one of the many videos shared on her page.



