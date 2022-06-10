Meet five Ghanaian musicians who have been conferred with traditional titles

Wendy Shay was enstooled as Ahenemba Hemaa of Gomoa Afransi

Fameye is a chief in Wassa

Wendy Shay enstooled as Ahenemba Hemaa of Gomoa Afransi



Musicians hailed after recognitions



Musicians in Ghana have churned out trendy and enjoyable tunes to entertain their fans both at home and abroad.



By dint of their hard work, benevolence and exemplary lives, some have been honored traditionally.



GhanaWeb takes a look at musicians who have been enstooled chiefs and queens in different towns across Ghana.



Fameye



Musician Fameye was honoured by the people of Wassa when a chieftaincy title was conferred on him sometime last year.

This happened when the musician paid a courtesy call on the Chiefs ahead of his Family Concert in the town.



After his enstoolment, the rapper was conferred with the title Wassa Nyankonton which literary means the ‘town’s star’.







Wendy Shay



Ghanaian songstress Wendy Addo popularly known as Wendy Shay is second on our list.



The popular artiste is signed onto Ruff Town records and has a number of songs to her credit.



The singer, although does not hail from Gomoa Afransi, was enstooled as the Ahenemba Hemaa of Gomoa Afransi due to how helpful she was to the town. She was said to have made meaningful contributions to the development of the vicinity.





Kuami Eugene



Lynx Entertainment signee Kuami Eugene was also honored with a chieftaincy title in Tepa.



The award-winning musician was installed as the ‘Mmrantehene’ at Tepa in the Ashanti Region. ‘Mmrantehene’ means the Youth Chief.



The chiefs and rulers of Tepa conferred the title on him in the full glare of the crowd after he held a successful concert in the town.



The chiefs dressed the artiste in a gorgeous traditional garment as the crowd cheered him on.



