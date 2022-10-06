0
Meet mother of three who sells fruit juice on a tricycle for 17 years

Single mother of three Edna Acheampong mentioned that it has always been a dream to establish a ‘fruit boutique’ and is still working on making it a reality.

Speaking on Daily Hustle on SVTV Africa, Edna revealed that she began the trade as a street hawker and eventually bought a tricycle to make her movements easier.

“I realised I couldn’t carry it for long and decided to create a vehicle with four tyres to push. But at the end of the day, I used all my income for medicine, so I stopped for a while. Eventually, I bought this tricycle and reinvented it to suit what I wanted,” she told DJ Nyaami.

Speaking about her dream, Edna indicated that she hopes to “set up a fruit boutique where people can get all types of fruits in any form. It could be raw, fruit salad or juice.”

According to Edna, learning how to ride the tricycle was the hard part, but she put away her fears and persevered. Edna sells a variety of fruit juices and other local drinks with pastries.

Moreover, the mother of three shared her thoughts on the economic hardship in Ghana.

“Times are hard, but if you search within yourself, you can make something without depending on somebody. Those who are ready to work can find something to do. It’s not necessary to work in an office before making ends meet,” she advised.

