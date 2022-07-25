2
Meet the 24 housemates of Big Brother Naija season 7

Big Brother Naija Season 7 .png Big Brother Naija season 7

Mon, 25 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

It is an all-new season of Big Brother Naija and already, fans are rooting for their favourite housemaid in season 7 of the popular reality.

This year witnessed two separate announcements of housemates. The first took place on Saturday, July 23, when the 12 contestants were welcomed into the colourful 'Level One' house which viewers say looks smaller and with lesser details compared to the second house.

On Sunday, July 24, the final 12 housemates to occupy the magnificent black-and-white 'Level Two' house were unveiled by the host of the show, Ebuka.

Some Ghanaians with a high interest in the reality show took to social media to rate the housemates in the “Level Up” season.

All 24 battling for the 100 million naira cash prize have promised to bring drama and excitement to the house.

Below are the 24 housemates:

1 Groovy

2. Beauty

3. Khalid

4. Ilebaye

5. Cyph

6. Amaka

7. Kess

8. Daniella

9. Pharmsavi

10. Phyna

