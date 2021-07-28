Meet the CEO of Ghana National Gospel Music Award

Peter Kwabena Dwobeng Sergio is the CEO of Ghana National Gospel Music Awards

•The fourth edition of the Ghana National Gospel Music Award will be held on August 28, 2021

•The award is the brainchild of Peter Kwabena Dwobeng Sergio



•He has opened up on why he established the award scheme



Luck, they say is when preparation meets opportunity but in the case of Peter Kwabena Dwobeng Sergio, luck in the context of his now coveted Ghana National Gospel Awards is when his passion for gospel songs met a huge void in the recognition of men or women who have dedicated themselves to spreading the gospel through music.



Abound were/are award schemes for secular music and movies but none was tailored for the appreciation of people with the gift of praising the Lord and also speaking about salvation.



For a country with over 30 million citizens, 71% of which pride themselves in the teachings and values of Jesus Christ, it was shocking to note that not a single award scheme is designed purposely for celebrating gospel musicians.



With Ghana's history of producing some of the most gifted and finest gospel musicians, the absence of a gospel award scheme was not just shocking but deemed a sign of ingratitude to gospel musicians and most importantly to God who per the scripture revels in praise.

Inspired by this, Sergio as he is fondly called set out to close the gap and create an initiative that will ensure that within a specific time frame, gospel musicians get recognized for their hard work.



“I decided to go into gospel awards because there was a huge gap in the industry. Each person has a unique talent, however it must be put to good use. The gospel music industry was lacking an award base that seeks to recognise the hard work of artists in Ghana. Upon further consultations, I concluded that I needed to lead the way and work towards that.”



But up until the time when he discovered the need to award gospel musicians, what was Sergio doing and who is he?



He describes himself as a “devoted Christian, a go-getter and a believer in giving people their due.”



On his professional journey, Sergio says “I was the administrator for Sambian & Co, a legal firm for 4 years. I am also a paralegal and the CEO for Global Expert Recovery Ltd, a debt recovery company in Ghana.”





Aided by a hardworking team of Christians and non-Christian who share in the mission of rewarding gospel musicians, Sergio and his Ghana National Gospel Music Award brand have for the past four years honored deserving gospel musicians for their role in propagating the word of God.



So how different is the awards from already existing award institutions?



“The difference between the Ghana National Gospel music awards and others, is simple. Artistes doing gospel music have an award that is solely for them. That is those into Christian music,” Sergio says.



The first edition of the award which was held in 2017 saw Obaapa Christy being crowned gospel of Artiste of the Year. The following two years had Empress Gifty and Celestine Donkor winning the topmost accolades.



After a Covid-induced break in 2020, the award ceremony returns and will for the first time be held in Accra on August 28, 2021.