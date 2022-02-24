Meet the Ghanaian comedian who ‘cures’ both depression and eyesight

OB Amponsah, an optometrist, who doubles as a comedian, features on this edition of Talkertainment on GhanaWeb TV.

The multi-talented comedian, besides his over 6-year practice in the medical field, is noted for shutting down auditoriums both locally and internationally with his rib-cracking comedy skills.



OB Amponsah makes even interesting revelations about his comedy career and the things that often help in his interpersonal relationship with patients at the hospital.



He also shares interesting moments his career has witnessed so far, including how he suffered depression, following an earlier resolve to use a politician as content for a comedy show.



Describing himself as an ‘optometrist by day and a comedian by night’, OB Amponsah has mounted a lot of stages including ‘A Night of a thousand laughs and music’, December2Remember, 2927 comedy club, and many others.

He recently pulled-up a self-initiated sold-out comedy show dubbed ‘Popular but broke’ at the National Theatre, Accra.



Watch OB Amponsah’s interview with Talkertainment host, Elsie Lamar, below for more:



