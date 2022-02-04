Meet the Kenyan presidential aspirant who looks just like Sarkodie

▶ Click Here for Full AFCON Coverage ◀
Sarkodie’s look-alike found in Kenya
Sarkodie’s look-alike contests for president in Kenya
Professor George Wajackoyah intends to legalize marijuana if elected president
A striking resemblance between Professor George Wajackoyah and Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has been spotted after pictures of the Kenyan presidential aspirant circulated on social media.
Tweeps after closely analysing pictures of both persons have concluded that indeed they possess some similar physical features.
Their faces particularly looked somewhat similar after the comparison was made. Prof. Wajackoyah was spotted in a black suit while addressing some persons at a function.
The politician is one of Kenya's respected law scholars.
He is widely known for his intention to legalize weed (marijuana) if elected president.
