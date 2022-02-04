Meet the Kenyan presidential aspirant who looks just like Sarkodie

Kenyan presidential aspirant, Professor George Wajackoyah and Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie

Sarkodie’s look-alike contests for president in Kenya



A striking resemblance between Professor George Wajackoyah and Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has been spotted after pictures of the Kenyan presidential aspirant circulated on social media.



Tweeps after closely analysing pictures of both persons have concluded that indeed they possess some similar physical features.



Their faces particularly looked somewhat similar after the comparison was made. Prof. Wajackoyah was spotted in a black suit while addressing some persons at a function.

The politician is one of Kenya's respected law scholars.



He is widely known for his intention to legalize weed (marijuana) if elected president.



Watch the pictures and read the tweets below





???????????????????? they need to trace their family tree — Maayaa (@delmiyaa) February 1, 2022

Deadass thought it was him with that old people filter???????? — Nii (@his_xcellenc_) February 2, 2022

Wait! Maybe she’s right. peep the goatee ???? — Kobla Jnr (@Koblajnr) February 2, 2022