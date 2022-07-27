Meet the Nigerian actress whose life turned upside down after allegedly sleeping with a popular pastor

Halima Abubakar is a popular Nollywood actress known for her bad girl and lover-girl roles in movies.

Abubakar was born in Kano but is a descent of Kogi.



She attended Ideal primary school in Kano, then studied Sociology at Bayero University, Kano. In October 2018, Abubakar revealed that she was still a virgin.



She began acting in 2001 when she played a minor role in Rejected.



Her first lead role was in Gangster Paradise. She is also the CEO of a Modehouse Entertainment, a music label and entertainment management company



The actress has been in the news recently after a screen-recorded chat between her and a friend was leaked on the internet.

In the said video, the actress was allegedly explaining to her friend how she has been suffering from a strange illness for five years after allegedly sleeping with a controversial Nigerian pastor, Apostle Johnson Suleman.



In the chat, the Nollywood actress allegedly revealed how she lied about being pregnant because she was trying to hide her strange protruded stomach from the public and media.



The chat also revealed that the actress has spent over N30 million trying to get a cure and has sold everything the Apostle allegedly gave her to heal herself but it was all fruitless.



According to the leaked WhatsApp chat, the events mentioned above happened after she bled for six months consecutively.





