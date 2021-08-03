Meet the Nigerian woman who got married at 40, conceived at 48, gave birth at 49

Funmi Desalu-Vold shared her inspirational story on Facebook

Funmi Desalu-Vold got social media talking after she shared an inspirational story about her life.

The woman who revealed to her Facebook followers about her journey through marital success said she got married at 40, conceived at 48, gave birth at 49. According to her, she was only sharing her story to inspire people of the need to embrace patience.



Sharing some adorable photos of herself on Facebook, she said she started her Youtube page five years after getting married.



Funmi got her first collaboration with a beauty brand at the age of 50 and got a second one at 51. Interestingly, she was able to grow her YouTube page from 50,000 to 165,000 subscribers in a matter of two months, Legit.ng is quoted.



Her post read in part: "I had my first collaboration with the beauty brand @juviasplace at 50! I got a second beauty collaboration with @juviasplace at 51!"And at 52 my @youtube channel grew from 50k to 165k in a matter of TWO months!"

Delay is not denial



The woman admitted that everything happened to her in later life, adding that she has a funny feeling that there is more to come. According to Funmi, just because it is delayed does not mean it is denied. She implored women to keep going and not despair.



She said: "Everything happened to me in later life and I have a funny feeling there’s more to come, so every day all I pray for is a long life! Just because it’s DELAYED does NOT mean it is DENIED! Keep Going Sis."



