Meet the University of Ghana graduate who sells banana bread

Claudia today runs Cookies and Crumbs which serves clients in both Accra and Tema.

Source: Kobina Ansah, Contributor

The dream of every graduate is to get a white-collar job after university but when such dreams do not materialize, what happens? When Claudia Ama Buatsin got fed up with job hunting, she eventually learnt how to bake and is now running one of thriving businesses in Accra, Cookies and Crumbs.

Claudia is the third of four siblings and was born and bred in Tema. Though not born with a silver spoon in her mouth, her parents did their best to give her the best opportunities life could afford.



She attended Wesley Girls High School in Cape Coast and continued to the University of Ghana where she majored in Linguistics and Chinese.



Speaking to Scribe News, the entrepreneur said, "After my national service, I worked with my mum as her shop attendant for less than a year. I started the banana bread business when a friend called for one to be baked for her. I was a bit hesitant but she believed I could do it."



Despite the fact that Claudia had no background in baking, she decided to cash in on demands from friends. She was looking for a job but discerned that this could be the job she had actually been looking for.



"I went to a baking school at Achimota. I started because I always thought of getting baked goods for friends when they were celebrating their birthdays."



Today, Claudia runs a Tema-based bakery that specializes in banana bread and assorted types of cakes. Her products are all made with the health of her customers as a priority.

Speaking about how her company name was birthed, she narrated, "I started officially in January 2018. Cookies And Crumbs was given by a friend. Cookies because I bake butter cookies for events and Crumbs for anything bread and cake."



On challenges, the baker cited lack of space as her current difficulty. She, however, insisted, "I don't regret chasing this dream. Each day, I'm learning something new and I enjoy it."



Inspired by the love to give gifts to friends whenever they have an event, Claudia today runs Cookies and Crumbs which serves clients in both Accra and Tema.



She looks forward to a future where her brainchild will be a known bakery that bakes healthy and yummy food.





Source: Kobina Ansah, Contributor