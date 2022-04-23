Meet the beautiful fashion designer who nailed Rita Dominic’s bridal outfits

What Rita Dominic’s fashion designer wore to her wedding

Ever wondered about the brain behind Nollywood actress, Rita Dominic’s exquisite looks at her traditional wedding ceremony?



All of Rita’s two separate gowns which had an exceptional style and became topical on social media were put together by Sandra Tubobereni, a popular Nigerian fashion creative.



Away from the typical long bridal traditional gowns, Rita Dominic stunned in something different, a contemporary body-hugging, above the knee corset dress that still highlighted her Igbo culture.

Looking simple yet classy, Rita’s first outfit, the blue laced dress, which was paired with some local beads around her waist, her head, her leg, her wrist and her neck was exquisite.



That particular outfit was paired with a pair of silver slippers and a white ceremonial fly whisk.



In the case of the second outfit, Rita Dominic rocked a white mixed with peach ‘beaded lace’ outfit paired with a ‘gele’ and a necklace captured in the same colours.



All these were put together by 31-year-old Sandra who has since earned the admiration of social media users.















Sandra entered the Nigerian fashion scene in 2014 after switching from a career in Finance and Business Development to pursue her dream of fashion.

In 2016, she released the debut collection of her brand titled, Le Premiere by TUBO, a Spring/Summer collection that featured eye-popping colours, and structured pieces.



What Sandra wore to her client, Rita Dominic’s wedding



No doubt that Sandra Tubobereni was among the best dressed at the wedding as she made for herself, a breathtaking sleeveless corset dress with a crisscross back view, which was paired with a red cap and a gold clutch.



Her style was unique and the outfit matched her banging body which has since turned heads on social media.



