Meet the 'fresh boys' in the Ghana Black Stars squad

Handsome Ghana Black Stars Players Ghana's handsome players

Wed, 30 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana qualifies for World Cup

Jojo Wollacott makes great saves in the game against Nigeria

Black Stars commended for qualifying for the World Cup

Beauty and charm in people are some of the basic things that make a person attractive. Who are the most handsome men on the Ghana Black Star team today?

A tremendously popular sport, football has produced countless outstanding and energetic athletes who have competed in games for their country and finally made it to the World Cup.

Apparently, football has been able to attract the most spectators because of its most enticing personalities on the field of play and appearances.

Here, the emphasis talks about the male football players who are most attractive and handsome to the extent that some females watch matches just to spot the footballers they admire.

This list has been born out of comments made by many social media users who have shared their thoughts on these handsome athletes.

Below are the six most handsome footballers in the Ghana Black Stars right now. The list is in no particular order.

Daniel Kofi Kyereh - Midfielder - St. Pauli - Germany



Jojo Wollacott - Goalkeeper - Swindon Town - Germany

Alexander Djiku - Defender - Strasburg - France



Jordan Ayew - Striker - Crystal Palace - England

Lawrence Ati-Zigi - Goalkeeper - St. Gallen - Switzerland



Kwasi Okyere Wriedt - Striker - Holstein Kiel - Germany

