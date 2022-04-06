0
Menu
Entertainment

Meet the ‘most sociable diplomat’ as she throws spotlight on Ghana’s showbiz industry

Video Archive
Wed, 6 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Appointed as the 18th French Ambassador to Ghana and the first female following 17 male ambassadors, H.E Anne Sophie Ave, takes her turn on this episode of Talkertainment.

Away from all the hard issues, Her Excellency Anne Sophie shares her two cents on issues pertaining to Ghana’s music, culture, and fashion industry.

The French diplomat who is abreast with showbiz matters talks about her relationship with Ghanaian entertainers and her quest to somewhat bridge the gap between Ghana and Europe’s entertainment industry.

She touches on the Ghanaian music royalty system and its ailing structure.

H.E Anne-Sophie also shares her experience with Ghana’s exciting festivals and hospitality among others.

Watch Anne Sophie's full interview with GhanaWeb's Elsie Lamar below



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Francis Uzoho breaks his silence after his error on Thomas Partey's goal
Southampton coach breaks silence on Mohammed Salisu's Black Stars saga
Referee who handled Ghana-South Africa match to officiate at World Cup
Referee who handled Ghana-South Africa match to officiate at World Cup
The four reasons behind Mohammed Salisu’s unwillingness to play for Ghana
Four public figures who have defended Kwesi Nyantakyi over Anas Expose
Lydia Forson reacts to Akufo-Addo’s BBC interview
Israel Laryea’s wife angry, warns OB Amponsah
OB Amponsah exposes Israel Laryea’s wife
Muntaka defends Adwoa Safo
Related Articles: