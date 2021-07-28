Meet the secret voice behind late 90s hits and Amakye Dede's only female backing vocalist

Source: SVTV Africa

Ghanaian vocalist, Margaret Gbindey Adom was at some point the only female backing vocalist for the legendary Amakye Dede. She also is the harmonious voice behind hit songs in the late 90s.

Auntie Maggie as she is affectionately called has worked with several music producers and artists. She shared with SVTV Africa her 3-decade journey through the Ghanaian music industry.



According to Mrs Adom, her life as a singer began in the church however, as a vocalist, it began with the celebrated music producer Zapp Mallet. Her first job was a gospel song “with Uncle Fiifi. I had to translate the lyrics in ewe and sing that version as well. The song travelled to Togo, Benin etc and that's how I became known.”



After this, Auntie Maggie was called to work on several songs owned by popular musicians like Tommy Wiredu, Ekow Micah, Dada KD, Nana Acheampong, Daasebre Dwamena, Nana Tuffour, Rex Omar and a host of others.



“With Amakye Dede, he specified on the kind of voice he wanted. He wanted a professional who could harmonize and complement his voice. So I sang for him and he liked it. Back then, he had not worked with any female vocalist before. I did the backing for his song; ‘handkerchief’,” she revealed.

In terms of live band performances, she also played alongside Rex Omar in a band for six years as well as Kojo Antwi’s 24th December concert for two years.



Kindly watch the full interview below;



