Meet the stunning wife of Ghanaian millionaire Cheddar

For a while, founder and CEO of Wonda World Estates and Petronia City Development Company Limited, Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as Cheddar or Freedom, has engendered conversation on social media for the display of wealth in diverse ways.



While social media users are keeping tabs on the millionaire who is famous for flaunting his wealth, his wife, Ruby Bediako, has kept her personal life away from social media.

This was not until her husband started sharing glimpses of her on his Instagram account.



In a popular video that made rounds on social media, he presented his wife with a black and a white Land Cruiser for birthing his children.



Aside from the images and videos, many social media users have requested to see the woman behind this successful millionaire.



GhanaWeb shares with you some beautiful pictures of Ruby Bediako.





















