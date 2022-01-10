Meeting Daddy Lumba brought out greatness in me – Ofori Amponsah

Ghanaian musician, Samuel Ofori Amponsah

Ghanaian musician Samuel Ofori Amponsah, also known as Mr. All 4 Real has revealed that coming close to legendary Daddy Lumba back in the days brought him greatness.

In an interview with Akorfa on TV3’s Simply Showbiz the highlife musician said he always thanks God for meeting Daddy Lumba in his life.



“I thank God that I met such a big and a great person and without you know, sometimes association is very important… the most important thing in this life is who you associate with so meeting him [Daddy Lumba] and this rapport brought something in me because he is a great man and is proud to be part of him”, he said.



“My experience with him was… somebody who brought greatness in me, he encouraged me, he pushed me to the limit you know”, he added.

Ofori Amponsah believes that his association with Daddy Lumba has made him who he is today and whatever he got from him has manifested in his life.



“Whatever I got from Daddy Lumba that is what you are seeing today,” he said.



According to him, he believes Daddy Lumba is a different personality who believes in his craft, who has a gift and he knows what he has as a great musician.