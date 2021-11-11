Meeting with IGP has created a new relationship between creative arts and police - A Plus

• IGP Dampare met celebrities on Wednesday

• The meeting came off at the Police Headquarters



• A-Plus has said the meeting was fruitful



Musician and satirist Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus has trumpeted the essence of creative arts stakeholders meeting with the police.



The Inspector-General of Police, Dr George Akufoo-Dampare on Wednesday, November 10 met with celebrities and stakeholders in the creative arts industry at the Police Headquarters in Accra.



The private meeting was to discuss the security concerns in the entertainment sector. A host of celebrities were present at the event and expressed gratitude to the Ghana Police Service in their quest to strengthen security.



Singer and politician, Kwame A-Plus in an interview with GhanaWeb said the meeting was "a good opportunity" adding that celebrities have pledged their support to assist the police do their job.

"The police have indicated that they are not fighting the Creative Arts industry. They are rather here to help us and they want us to join them in enforcing the law and promoting peace and security, It is a good opportunity, it's been a good meeting. I am happy the police administration put this meeting together," A-Plus said.



The outspoken musician also added: "We are all friends with the police and we are supposed to help them to succeed. I said in the meeting that the IGP is a good friend and he calls me almost every day. Ever since he became the IGP, I have been very careful because I don't want to be seen as this person who calls the police for help, I don't want to do that, it makes the work difficult."



Some known faces spotted at Wednesday's meeting are Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Samini, Bulldog, Koo Fori, DKB among others.



Watch the video below:



