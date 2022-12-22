‘Mehia Odo’ is the greatest achievement of my career – Kwaisey Pee

Kwaisey Pee

Whilst most musicians attribute their greatest achievement in the music industry to the awards they have won or mansions they have built, some think otherwise.

According to one of the finest male vocalists in Ghana, his major achievement in the showbiz circles till date is when he released his Highlife banger ‘Mehia Odo’.



Speaking to Amansan Krakye in an exclusive interview, Kwaisey Pee born Kwasi Poku Addae was asked what he considers to be his major achievement since he started doing music.



He answered as seen by MyNewsGh.com “When I released Mehia Odo is what I consider as my greatest achievement in the music industry so far because that’s what gave me a breakthrough.

Explaining himself further, the Highlife sensation revealed that the ‘Mehia Odo’ song got him the breakthrough he needed and also got his name on the lips of a lot music enthusiasts.



“I think that when I released Mehia Odo that’s what got most people familiar with my name Kwaisey Pee which made a lot of people identify me,” he said in an interview on Kastle FM’s Entertainment Show.