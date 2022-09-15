0
Mel.O drops new single titled 'Take You Away'

Mel O.jpeg Afro-Soul musician, Mel.O

Ghanaian upcoming Afro-Soul musician, Mel.O has released his second single of the year titled, 'Take You Away'.

The song, which was produced by Accra based producer, Jxrry B, is an Amapiano love song written by Mel.O himself.

After his debut single 'Issues' which was released early this year, Mel.O decided to show his creative side by releasing a love song that has a different sound and style.

The young Kumasi based artiste, who is poised for success in the Ghana music industry, believes Ghanaians will soon appreciate and accept his sound, style and song writing skills.

'Take You Away' is now available on all streaming platforms.

Watch video below:

